Lady Gaga teases new music and discusses potential reunion with Beyoncé

Fans got an exciting update from pop icon Lady Gaga recently about her upcoming studio album. While attending the premiere of her concert documentary ‘Gaga Chromatica Ball' in Los Angeles, the star opened up about her music plans and addressed ongoing speculation about teaming up again with fellow diva Beyoncé.

Gaga has been keeping busy in the studio working on new tracks for her devoted listeners. “I've immersed myself in creating my next collection of songs and I can't wait for people to hear it,” she told reporters. Her most recent solo studio efforts were 2020's ‘Chromatica' and 2021's Tony Bennett duets album ‘Love for Sale'. When asked for a timeline, the singer playfully stated “Soon” but gave no other details.

Rumours have swirled online about Gaga and Beyoncé revisiting their massive 2010 hit “Telephone” following cryptic online clues earlier this year. When the possibility of uniting with her old collaborator came up, Gaga said “If Beyoncé contacts me about working together again, I'd be happy to pick up the call.”

The audience at the premiere also learned Gaga performed five shows during her recent tour while battling COVID-19. She didn't want to disappoint devoted fans who had tickets. The doc will premiere on May 25th providing an intimate look inside her music celebrations worldwide. As Gaga readies to take on an exciting new acting role this fall, her supporters eagerly await what new sounds may come from her creative mind.

