back to top
Search
    LehLadakhis plan Leh-Delhi foot march to urge Centre to resume 4-point talks
    Leh

    Ladakhis plan Leh-Delhi foot march to urge Centre to resume 4-point talks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Leh, Aug 24: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday announced a foot march from Leh to Delhi next month to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of on their four-point agenda.

    The LAB and Democratic Alliance (KDA), both separate groupings of various political, social and religious organisations, are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution's sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

    The talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government ended in March without any concrete outcome.

    Announcing the peaceful march from Leh to the national capital, co-chairman of LAB Chering Dorjey Lakruk said a minimum 100 volunteers accompanied by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will start walking from Leh on September 1 and reach Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

    However, there will be a change in the dates if the number of the volunteers remains less than 100 but the march will definitely happen, Lakruk said.

    “The decision to conduct the march was taken at the Apex body meeting two days ago. Given the peak farming and tourism season, there is a possibility of less number of volunteers. We appeal to every section of the society to come forward and join the march,” he said.

    Wangchuk, who was also present at the press conference, said the Ladakhis were hopeful that the central government after settling down for the third term, would carry forward the dialogue with their representatives.

    “Through this march, we are following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi because we believe in his doctrine of non-violence… We are fighting for our issues which are justified, democratic and safeguarding the environment,” he said.

    “We want the nation to hear our voice and also want to impress the government to honour its promises and resume dialogue with our leaders,” he said.

    Asked about his plan to go for another round of hunger strike, he said if the Ladakhi leaders were not called for the dialogue on the four-point agenda, he has no option but to take the extreme step once again.

    “The LAB has decided not to go on a hunger strike for the time being to give more time to the government. We are prepared for it as well,” Wangchuk added.

    Another LAB member Sheikh Nazir requested volunteers to join the march in large numbers and said the KDA representatives will be joining them when they cross into Pradesh as and Kashmir is heading for assembly elections next month.

    He said they will meet the BJP leadership in Ladakh and will invite them for the march as well.

    After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Ladakh, which shares its border with both Pakistan and China, was carved out as a Union Territory without legislature.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Apni Party to contest from 60 seats in J&K: Bukhari
    Next article
    Eviction of J&K Ex-MLAs, ministers from Ministerial Bungalows AAG produce individual orders of 43 overstaying occupants in sealed cover
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    7 dead, 20 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Vehicle carrying school staff to wedding function plunges into...

    Village along LAC in Ladakh gets 4G Network

    Northlines Northlines -
    LEH, Aug 21: A remote village along the Line...

    LG Ladakh appoints bew competent authority under BUDS Act

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, Aug 9: The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh...

    Army Commander visits military station in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, Aug 7: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India launches its 1st Reusable Hybrid Rocket ‘RHUMI-1’

    Case registered after woman converts to Hinduism, marries non-local

    3-Day Kailash Kund Yatra to begin on Aug 30