    Jammu KashmirApni Party to contest from 60 seats in J&K: Bukhari
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Apni Party to contest from 60 seats in J&K: Bukhari

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Says won't be part of any alliance

    Srinagar, Aug 24: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that his party will field candidates from 60 seats including 40 in and 20 in for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Talking to the media persons while visiting Chanapora, Bukhari said that there won't be any alliance with anyone and they have bore the brunt in the .

    “We will contest the assembly polls on our own and we have decided not to go for any alliance this time,” Bukhari said, adding that AP will field 40 candidates from Kashmir and 20 from Jammu division.

    He further said that PDP and BJP are in the secret alliance with NC and Congress, adding that some parties are openly forging an alliance while some are behind the curtains.

    Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases – September 18 and 25, and October 1, while results will be declared on October 4

