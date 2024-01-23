Ladakh Parties Seek Statehood

SRINAGAR, Jan 23: The Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance-an amalgamation of political and religious parties-have urged the Union Government to grant full statehood to Ladakh.

The demand was submitted in a detailed draft by the two groups of Ladakh to the Ministry of Home Affairs after a meeting was held on December 4, which was chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Both bodies were asked to submit a comprehensive draft of demands to the ministry.

The draft submitted to the MHA emphasizes that, keeping in view Ladakh's rich history, strategic importance, environmental significance, and similarities with other states in the North East, there are compelling reasons for it to be granted statehood.

“This move would not only enhance political representation but also empower locals to manifest their aspirations within the democratic framework, fostering a sense of belonging and participation in the nation-building process,” the draft read.

Ladakh was carved out as a union territory in 2019, when J&K's special status was abrogated and the state was divided into two union territories.

Over the last two years, the apex body of Ladakh has been campaigning for constitutional protections for the people and the environment of the region.

The other demands submitted to the MHA included safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“Recognizing Ladakh as a tribal majority area with a fragile environment, the draft proposes bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. This measure aims to guarantee special protections for the land rights of the Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, preserving community identity, history, and culture, and allowing for the creation of laws tailored to the region's unique requirements,” the draft read.

The other demands include two Lok Sabha seats for the union territory and employment opportunities for the youth.

The draft called for the formation of a Ladakh Public Service Commission to provide equal opportunities for gazetted posts to the students of Ladakh and ensure robust institutions for the protection of non-gazetted jobs.

The draft also proposed two Lok Sabha Members of Parliament and one Rajya Sabha representative for Ladakh.

The Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance expressed optimism for the next round of meetings, anticipating an early fulfillment of the genuine demands of the people of Ladakh.

“This collaborative effort signifies a crucial step towards addressing the political, cultural, and administrative needs of the region within a democratic framework,” they said. (Agencies)