Ladakh Forms UT-Level Promotion Committee for Hospitality and Protocol Department: New Committee to Address Staff Career Progression

Leh, June 6: The Ladakh Administration has established a UT/Divisional Level Departmental Promotion Committee for the Hospitality and Protocol Department in the Union Territory of Ladakh. This committee will consider promotion cases of eligible candidates under the UT/Divisional Cadre in accordance with the Union Territory of Ladakh Hospitality and Protocol (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules 2021.

Click Here To View Order