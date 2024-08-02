back to top
    Ladakh Administration Issues New Travel Permission Directive For Employees
    LadakhLatest NewsLead News

    Ladakh Administration Issues New Travel Permission Directive For Employees

    , Aug 2: The General Administration Department of the Union Territory of   has mandated that employees must obtain prior permission to travel abroad while on leave, effective August 1, 2024.
    A GAD order issued by Ladakh Admin expressed concern over submission of late applications seeking permission to travel abroad despite existing guidelines.
    The new circular requires applications to be submitted well in advance, complete with necessary verifications, including Vigilance Clearances and No Dues Certificates. “Applications must be processed through the appropriate authority and eventually submitted to the General Administration Department, with final approval resting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh,” read the fresh order.

    Click Here To View Order

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

