Ladakh admin hill council to organise Climate Cup next month

Kargil, Aug 30: Touted as one of the world's lowest carbon footprint football tournaments, administrative bodies in Ladakh have come together to organise the second edition of the Climate Cup, with matches to be played on grounds at 11,000 feet above sea level.

Ladakh Football Association general secretary Tsering Angmo said the tournament has become a marquee event of the Union Territory's administration and the Ladakh autonomous Hill Development Council to create awareness on climate change.

“At 11,000 feet above sea level, six teams will gather for a week in September to compete in Ladakh's Climate Cup,” Angmo said.

“The Climate Cup is one of the world's lowest carbon footprint football tournaments where there is ‘zero plastic,” she said and added that battery-operated buses are used for team transportation.

Refreshments made from local fruits are given to players to encourages the local “green ecosystem”, she said.

This year the Climate Cup has also roped in the forest department which has pledged to plant 10 trees for every goal scored in the event, Angmo said.

The trophy cup is made of wood trophy and Ladakhi motifs and symbols on it, she added.

An official said a one-day conference on sports, sustainability and climate change called ‘Climate 11' will be held on September 6, a day before the final of the Climate Cup. (Agencies)