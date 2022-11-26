Ladakh Admin doubled the total remuneration to Councillors of LAHDC, Leh and Kargil from existing ₹ 60000/- to ₹ 120000/

LADAKH: Ladakh Admin today doubled the total remuneration to #Councillors of LAHDC, Leh and LAHDC, Kargil from existing ₹ 60000/- to ₹ 120000/-.



Councillors of the LAHDCs of Leh & Kargil shall be getting additional monthly Constituency Allowance at ₹40,000/-, Office/Telephone Allowance at ₹10,000/- and Medical Allowance of ₹10,000/-. So far they were getting ₹60,000/- only as salary.



