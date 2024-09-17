back to top
    Jammu KashmirKU Postpones All Exams Scheduled on September 24, 25, 30
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    KU Postpones All Exams Scheduled on September 24, 25, 30

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sep 17: In view of upcoming assembly elections, the University of (KU) Monday postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held on September-24, 25 and September-30 respectively.
    Assistant Controller of Examination at KU said that it will notify fresh dates of exams separately.

     

    “It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all University examinations scheduled to be held on 24-09-2024, 25-09-2024 and 30-09-2024 have been postponed. Fresh dates shall be issued separately,” the order reads.
    Earlier on Thursday, KU postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held on September-17 and 18.
    Pertinently, the assembly elections in   and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases—commencing from September-18.

