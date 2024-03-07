Search
IndiaKriti, Aashka, Jacqueline, Masaba& Urvashi Rautela–Associated Brands Shine Bright by joining PETA...
India

Kriti, Aashka, Jacqueline, Masaba& Urvashi Rautela–Associated Brands Shine Bright by joining PETA US Global Beauty Without Bunnies Prog

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai:  In time for Women's Day (8 March), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is announcing that five beauty brands associated with female celebrities have joined the PETA US Global Beauty Without Bunnies programme, which certifies cosmetics, personal-care, and household goods companies and brands that don't test on animals: Hyphen (co-founded by Kriti Sanon), RENÉE Cosmetics (co-founded by Aashka Goradia), Colorbar Cosmetics (whose global ambassador is Jacqueline Fernandez), WildGlow (whose brand ambassador is Urvashi Rautela), and LoveChild Masaba (owned by Masaba Gupta).

“Thanks to the compassion and conscientiousness of these women-led brands, animals will be spared suffering in ugly tests for beauty products,” says PETA India Chief Corporate Liaison Ashima Kukreja. “PETA India is delighted that they have joined the Beauty Without Bunnies programme, which empowers consumers to shop for skincare and cosmetics that are never tested on animals anywhere in the .”

A single test for a cosmetics ingredient can use more than 1000 animals, who are often subjected to painful experiments in which substances are dripped into their eyes, smeared onto their shaved skin, sprayed in their face, or forced down their throat. Because of the vast physiological differences between humans and the animals used in these tests, the results are often misleading.

 

Previous article
Nothing launches Phone (2a), CMF by Nothing Buds and Neckband Pro
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nothing launches Phone (2a), CMF by Nothing Buds and Neckband Pro

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Nothing today announced Phone (2a), its highly anticipated...

Docs, nurses walk the ramp to mark Women’s Day

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, March 7: The women staff including doctors, nurses and other...

Lord’s Mark Industries and Unnat Bharat take off E Smart Clinic Project Pan India

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Lords Mark Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer...

Mitsui’s Umezawa Nobuyoshi joins EKA Mobility as Chief Strategy Officer

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: EKA Mobility, a leading player in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.