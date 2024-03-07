Kriti, Aashka, Jacqueline, Masaba& Urvashi Rautela–Associated Brands Shine Bright by joining PETA US Global Beauty Without Bunnies Prog

Mumbai: In time for International Women's Day (8 March), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is announcing that five beauty brands associated with female celebrities have joined the PETA US Global Beauty Without Bunnies programme, which certifies cosmetics, personal-care, and household goods companies and brands that don't test on animals: Hyphen (co-founded by Kriti Sanon), RENÉE Cosmetics (co-founded by Aashka Goradia), Colorbar Cosmetics (whose global ambassador is Jacqueline Fernandez), WildGlow (whose brand ambassador is Urvashi Rautela), and LoveChild Masaba (owned by Masaba Gupta).

“Thanks to the compassion and conscientiousness of these women-led brands, animals will be spared suffering in ugly tests for beauty products,” says PETA India Chief Corporate Liaison Ashima Kukreja. “PETA India is delighted that they have joined the Beauty Without Bunnies programme, which empowers consumers to shop for skincare and cosmetics that are never tested on animals anywhere in the world.”

A single test for a cosmetics ingredient can use more than 1000 animals, who are often subjected to painful experiments in which substances are dripped into their eyes, smeared onto their shaved skin, sprayed in their face, or forced down their throat. Because of the vast physiological differences between humans and the animals used in these tests, the results are often misleading.