KPDCL’s 7000 New DTs Set to Bolster Reliable Power Supply Under RDSS

JAMMU, Nov 4: In a major step set to transform the LT network at Distribution periphery, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is in the process of installing 7,000 new Distribution Transformer substations across Kashmir valley under the Centre's premier Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

All 13 packages under RDSS-LR (Loss Reduction) works have been awarded in Kashmir Division and are in various stages of completion.

In a statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that installation of new DT Substations shall substantially improve quality and reliability of electricity supply in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division. “While 05 packages are being executed by KPDCL, 04 packages each in North and South Kashmir, are being executed by NTPC & PESL as PIAs, at a total cost of Rs 2,316 crore” he said, adding a large number of DT substations have already been erected and charged under the 05 RDSS packages in Srinagar, Budgam & Baramulla districts.

While KPDCL is executing RDSS works in ED I, II & III Srinagar, Baramulla & Budgam districts, NTPC has ED IV Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora districts in its charge. PESL is executing works in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag Districts. “Besides increasing carrying capacity, these works shall also saturate consumer demands for installation of new DTs, especially in rural districts of Kashmir valley,” he stated.

The spokesperson further stated that with smart metering works under RDSS to begin soon and installation of new steel tubular poles and LT-AB cable, KPDCL is targeting extension of reliable and quality power supply to its consumers, with improved billing efficiency and reduction in AT&C losses. “While feeder metering of 1485 at 11 kV level has already started, around 6.85 lakh consumer smart meters and 40,670 DT meters shall also be installed under RDSS,” he added.

KPDCL is also targeting laying of 15,000 km LT-AB (Aerial Bunched) cable and 1.5 lakh new steel tubular poles to transform the LT network at Distribution level. “With LT-AB cable installed, KDPCL shall substantially reduce AT&C losses over the next 02 years, which shall enable the corporation to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers,” he promised.

Urging the consumers to cooperate, the spokesperson stated that approved shutdowns especially on 11 kV feeders are mandatory to execute RDSS-LR works. “KPDCL is notifying shutdowns in advance through print and electronic media so that the consumers are informed beforehand. This is crucial to safeguard the lives of men working at sites,” he added.