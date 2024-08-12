back to top
    Jammu KashmirKokernag Operation in Anantnag enters 3rd day, more forces deployed
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Kokernag Operation in Anantnag enters 3rd day, more forces deployed

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Anantnag, Aug 12: The search operations by security forces in Kokernag, and 's Anantnag District, continue for the third consecutive day on Monday.
    At least two soldiers and a civilian were martyred during a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces in Anantnag on Saturday.
    The officials said that more forces were rushed to the site in order to intensify the search operations. The operations are underway in the Ahlan Gadole forest area of Kokernag.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

