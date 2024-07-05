‘Khet Khet Mein’ and ‘Atulya Bharat Ki Amulya Nidhiyan’ on DD National

New Delhi: At Doordarshan, engineering blends with creativity to make it a role model as a matrix of genres evolve from a spread of centers, an array of transmissions and hundreds of studios.

Doordarshan, which is one of the significant division of Prasar Bharti is coming up with two new shows i.e. ‘Khet Khet Mein' and ‘Atulya Bharat Ki Amulya Nidhiyan'. These shows have been produced by Doordarshan in partnership with Frames and Comfed productions. The Frames Production was bestowed with the responsibility of producing the show ‘Khet Khet Mein'. Comfed partnered with Doordarshan for the production of ‘Atulya Bharat ki Amulya Nidhiyan'. These programmes aim at educating, inspiring and entertaining the audience from all walks of life.

Brief of the respective programmes

Khet Khet Mein

Doordarshan, in partnership with Frames Production Company, proudly presents “Khet Khet Mein,” a groundbreaking reality show that brings together young, aspiring agricultural enthusiasts as participants and seasoned farmers. Over two days, participants are tasked with completing tough challenges set by experienced farmers, facing unpredictable conditions and relentless hardships, all under the scorching sun.

The show hosted by celebrity anchor Rajesh Kumar. He will aim to educate, entertain, and inspire participants as well as viewers while highlighting the importance of agriculture in a rapidly urbanizing India. A total of 26 episodes are proposed in Season-I. The show will telecast from 6th July every Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time and the repeat telecast of the episode will be at 11:00 PM on the same day.

This program showcases the evolving landscape of Indian farming, celebrating successful farmers far removed from the age-old image of struggle. It also champions the spirit of India's youth, eager to embrace agriculture as a viable career path, reviving interest in farming amidst the allure of engineering and medicine. A total of 10 participants from across the country will be seen testing their farming skills during the programme and one of the participants will be honoured with the wining title of the season-I.

Atulya Bharat Ki Amulya Nidhiyan

A new show, “Atulya Bharat Ki Amulya Nidhiyan ” is set to air on Doordarshan's popular channel, DD National. This show focuses on products that have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags from various states and regions of India. The show will feature experts, farmers, and producers from different states and regions highlighting information about these GI-tagged products.

The aim of the show is not only to showcase the stories behind these unique products but also to honor the hard work and dedication of the farmers and artisans who have brought these products to the far corners of the country and abroad.

The show which has been produced in a travelogue format will be presented by a celebrity anchor Aman Verma. It is a weekly show which will telecast from July 6th at 11:00 AM, every Saturday. The repeat telecast of the show can be seen at 4:00 PM on the same day (Saturday).

Renowned actor Aman Verma from the Indian television and film industry will appear as the host of “Atulya Bharat Ki Amulya Nidhiyan.” This show will not only provide an entertaining experience for the viewers but also connect them with the rich agricultural, handicraft, and other heritage of the country, emphasizing the need to preserve these invaluable treasures.

DD National appeals to all its viewers across the nation to watch the “Atulya Bharat Ki Amulya Nidhiyan” every Saturday at 11.00 am and re-telecast at 4.00 pm.