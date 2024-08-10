back to top
Search
    HaryanaKhandra village erupts with joy for Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra after his...
    HaryanaLatest News

    Khandra village erupts with joy for Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra after his sensational silver medal performance in Paris

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The village of Khandra in 's Panipat district was awash with emotions of elation and patriotism late on Thursday night as local hero Neeraj Chopra added another medal to his collection at the stage. The 24-year-old javelin thrower, who had etched his name in history by claiming gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, repeated his prowess with a sensational season's best throw of 89.45m at the Paris 2022 event to bag a well-deserved silver.

    Back home in Khandra, celebrations were already underway as Chopra's impressive performance was being keenly followed on a giant screen set up especially for the occasion. Clad in the tricolor, over 300 ecstatic residents had gathered in the main street to cheer on their champion throughout the nail-biting competition. Loud cheers and slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' rent the air as Chopra cementing his place on the podium with his final effort. The mood quickly turned festive, with firecrackers lighting up the night sky and laddoos being distributed all around in delight.

    Chopra's success brought immense joy and a sense of pride to his family and village. His mother Saroj Devi, who had watched the event unfold at home alongside other relatives, expressed happiness at her son's stupendous achievement despite injury concerns. She proudly spoke of welcoming Chopra back with his favourite meal ‘choorma'. The inspiring small-town boy has undoubtedly energized the entire nation with his athletic brilliance on the stage yet again. As the village geared up for a grand reception for its golden lad, Khandra celebrated a milestone chapter in Indian history late into the sweet night.

    Previous article
    Haryana Government’s Job Security Scheme Leaves Contractual Staff Wanting More
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Haryana Government’s Job Security Scheme Leaves Contractual Staff Wanting More

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Haryana government's pre-election announcement of job security for...

    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less than gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Indian men's hockey team scripted history once again...

    Punjab Govt to amend panchayat poll rules, bar use of party symbols

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Punjab Government is planning to amend the state's...

    Kathua Attack | Police release terrorists’ sketches, announce Rs 5 lakh reward

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 10: The Jammu and Kashmir police have...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana Government’s Job Security Scheme Leaves Contractual Staff Wanting More

    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less...

    Punjab Govt to amend panchayat poll rules, bar use of party...