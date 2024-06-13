back to top
Search
InternationalKevin Jonas Reveals His Skin Cancer Diagnosis: Important Signs to Watch for...
International

Kevin Jonas Reveals His Skin Cancer Diagnosis: Important Signs to Watch for and Precautions to Take

By: Northlines

Date:

From regular skin examinations to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, here are a few precautionary measures we can take against skin cancer.

Kevin Jonas, a day back, shared a snippet of his skin cancer diagnosis journey on his Instagram profile. The American musician and actor shared the video where he spoke of his surgery of getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from a corner of his forehead. Carcinoma is a type of cancer that develops in the epithelial tissue. “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” Kevin wrote in the caption. This has brought our attention to kin cancer, and how we can prevent it. “Early signs of skin cancer can vary by type, but there are general indicators to watch for. New skin growths, persistent sores that do not heal, or changes in existing moles warrant attention. Asymmetry, where one half of a mole does not match the other, and border irregularity, with edges that are ragged, notched, or blurred, are critical warning signs. Additionally, color variations, with multiple or uneven colors within a mole, and a diameter larger than 6mm (about the size of a pencil eraser) or a spot that is growing, are concerning. Any evolving changes in size, shape, color, or symptoms such as itching, tenderness, or bleeding should prompt a medical consultation,” said Dr. Ashay Karpe, Director and Founder, Sunrise Oncology Centre, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Early signs of skin cancer:

Dr Kandra Prasanth Reddy, Radiation Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Hyderabad, further noted down the early signs of skin cancer that we should be aware of.

New growths or sores: Be vigilant about any new growths, moles, or lesions on the skin.

Changes in existing moles: One half of the mole doesn't match the other or the mole starts having irregular, scalloped, or poorly defined borders. There can be variations in color including different shades of brown, black, or even patches of pink, red, white, or blue. The moles may sometime be accompanied by itching or bleeding.

Unusual Sensations: Persistent itching, tenderness, or pain in a specific area could be a sign of skin cancer.

Precautionary measures against skin cancer:

Dr Kandra Prasanth Reddy further shared the precautions that we can take to avoid skin cancer:

Sun protection: Using a sunscreen of SPF 30 or above and wearing protective clothes can help against getting direct sunlight. We should avoid tanning beds as they emit UV radiation that can increase the risk of skin cancer.

Regular skin examinations: We should conduct monthly self-exams to check for any new or changing lesions. Scheduling annual skin checks with a dermatologist is also necessary, especially if we have a history of skin cancer or other risk factors.

Healthy lifestyle: Maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E are important. We should drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid tobacco consumption.

Previous article
Summer Eye Care Advice: 12 Key Trends to Safeguard Your Eyes During the Intense Heat of Summer
Next article
Heat Wave in India Poses Risk to Vulnerable Dalit Community
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kate Middleton’s Fans Advised Against Urging Her Return Amid Reports of Her Possible Early Comeback

Northlines Northlines -
Kate Middleton’s fans have been warned against "pushing for...

Who Was Solomon Choi? Founder of NYC’s Beloved Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Chain, 16 Handles, Passes Away

Northlines Northlines -
Solomon Choi founded the company and introduced New York...

Sysmex Astrego Wins £10 Million Longitude Prize for Point-of-Care UTI Test

Northlines Northlines -
Of the 10-million-pound Longitude Prize, £2 million was awarded...

Tragedy Strikes as Blaze Engulfs Kuwait Building, Killing 41, Including Several Indians

Northlines Northlines -
Dubai, June 12Several Indians were among 41 people killed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Heat Wave in India Poses Risk to Vulnerable Dalit Community

Summer Eye Care Advice: 12 Key Trends to Safeguard Your Eyes...

Kate Middleton’s Fans Advised Against Urging Her Return Amid Reports of...