    Kejriwal to vacate official bungalow in coming weeks: AAP functionary

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who submitted his resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday, will vacate his official bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines within a couple of weeks, a party functionary said.

    He said after leaving his official residence, Kejriwal and his family will stay in Delhi. A search for suitable accommodation for them is underway, the party functionary said.

    According to rules, Kejriwal has to vacate the official bungalow within a month of his resignation.

    While announcing his decision on Sunday to resign as the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal accused the BJP of “mudslinging and slandering” him day and night, and asked people to decide whether he was honest or not.

    The alleged liquor scam and ‘Sheesh Mahal' scams became rallying points in the last couple of years for the BJP to try to dent his image through relentless protests, sit-ins and press conferences.

    The BJP has been alleging the official bungalow, whom they called ‘Sheesh Mahal', was renovated by Kejriwal using crores from the exchequer's fund and against government rules.

    Kejriwal used to live in Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad before becoming the chief minister of Delhi for the first time in December 2013. He stayed at a house in Tilak Lane in central Delhi as the chief minister.

    He moved to the 6, Flagstaff Road residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines area after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came back to power with a massive majority in February 2015 assembly polls.

     

