Search
IndiaKejriwal issues another directive from ED custody
India

Kejriwal issues another directive from ED custody

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from the Enforcement Directorate custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal received information about problems in laboratory tests available at Mohalla Clinics and issued the directions, he told a press conference in New Delhi.

The health department will act immediately to address the issues, Bharadwaj said.

He said the latest directions from Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the wellbeing of the people of Delhi.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party convener, who is in the ED custody till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy case, issued directions to Water Minister Atishi to address the water and sewer issues in some parts of the city.

Sources had said the matter of issuing directions while being in custody will be looked into by the ED to ascertain if it is in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the agency and Kejriwal during his custody period.

Previous article
Pre-trial injunction against news publication may have severe ramifications for freedom of speech: SC
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pre-trial injunction against news publication may have severe ramifications for freedom of speech: SC

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 26:  Courts should not grant ex-parte...

Rahul accuses BJP of ‘Misleading’ people on its promise of 2 crore jobs every year

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

BJP releases sixth list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party on...

FEMA Case: ED seizes Rs 2.54 crore in cash including wads hidden in washing machine

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pre-trial injunction against news publication may have severe ramifications for freedom...

Actor Prakash Raj visits Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike in Ladakh

Rahul accuses BJP of ‘Misleading’ people on its promise of 2...