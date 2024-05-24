back to top
Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody
India

Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 24: A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence on May 13. He has been under police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days.

In their remand application, the Delhi Police, who arrested Kumar on May 18, said electronic, scientific and medical evidence along with statements of witnesses have been collected during the investigation.

“That the recovered network video recorders (NVRs) stated to contain relevant materials concerning the present case have been seized as per the procedure and have been sent for examination, opinion, and analysis by the forensic experts, which is awaited and expected to be received within shortest possible time,” the application said.

It claimed Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and did not disclose his mobile phone password.

The city police said the team investigating the case was in Mumbai and was likely to return soon.

It said the accused has to be confronted with the evidence gathered from Mumbai and the NVRs.

Kumar’s counsel moved an application seeking a copy of the CCTV footage collected from Kejriwal’s residence of the day when Maliwal was allegedly assaulted.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava opposed the plea, asserting CCTV footage cannot be provided to the accused under the law at this stage.

The court has reserved its order on Kumar’s plea.

 

 

With people of Himachal opposing Agnipath, will PM commit to scrapping it: Congress
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

