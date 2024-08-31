KCCI, GEPC, DGFT educate on jewellery export business

Agencies

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in association with Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GEPC) North Region, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), ECGC organised outreach programme in Srinagar last evening to create awareness and to educate the traders to enter jewellery export business.

The Commissioner Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh was the chief guest. The event was attended by KCCI president Javid Ahmad Tenga, SVP Ashiq Hussain Shangloo, secretary general Faiz Bakshi, Executive Committee members Muzaffar Majid Jan , Dr Tauseef Bhat, president All Kashmir Gold Dealers & Workers Association, Bashir Ahmad Rather and Gold & Diamond jewellery merchants.

The president KCCI Javed Ahmad Tenga in his welcome address termed the event as a turning point. He emphasised on holding International/national exhibition at Srinagar to provide opportunity to local entrepreneurs. He also suggested establishing a testing lab for gems/jewellery with latest technology, a skill development centre at Srinagar. He demanded reservation for local merchants in national/international exhibitions on special rates.

Ashok Seth, Regional Chairman, GJEPC North, shared the journey of the GJEPC and its functions. He laid stress on the necessity of the membership for merchants who are already in gems and jewellery and thinking of entering the export business. He said, there's a lot of scope for skill artisans in the J&K territory, which can be fully utilized to its best potential to nurture the growth of jewellery exports.

A K Bhushan, Deputy Director, DGFT, explained the thorough process of starting an export business of jewellery through a suitable Power Point presentation and how prospective traders can start the export through simple steps.

Sanjeev Bhatia, Regional Director, North, presented functions and activities of the Council and how they can get support of the council in their endeavours to participate in the international exhibitions. Besides highlighting the other activities like membership benefits, B2B, foreign delegation, he emphasized on the three flagship events of the council viz IIJS Premiere, Signature and Tritiya shows, and invited the merchants to visit the upcoming shows and also go for the booth participation.

Rahul, ECGC Manager explained the important policies of the ECGC to help the exporters. Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, thanked the Regional Chairman, GJEPC, and president, KCCI, for organizing such an informative outreach program for the first time in Kashmir and commended the efforts of the GJEPC.