Kaun Hai Tumhara Bowler? Tendulkar Plays Gully Cricket In Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 22: He aptly called it a “match made in heaven” as Sachin Tendulkar pleasantly surprised a bunch of youngsters playing gully cricket in Uri, turning his bat upside down at one point just to give the boys a shot at dismissing him.

On his maiden trip to Jammu and Kashmir, Tendulkar got down from his SUV when he saw some young boys playing cricket on the road with a cardboard carton and an empty oil can as their stumps.

“Cricket and Kashmir: Match made in heaven,” posted Tendulkar on X along with a short video in which he can be seen facing nine balls, watched in awe by the locals.

His wife Anjali can also be seen smiling in the clip which starts with Tendulkar asking the boys, “Hum Khelein? (Shall we play?).”

“Kaun hai tumhara bowler (Who is your bowler)?” he probed further as he gripped a bat.

Dressed in a brown jacket Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, played nine deliveries, hitting straight drives and also a scoop shot.

There was also an attempted paddle sweep before he turned the bat upside down and jokingly stated, “Ye out karna padega (you will have to dismiss me).”

But even with an upside down bat, Tendulkar was not to be dismissed as he signed off with a smooth drive, fetching a round of applause and several smiles.

He wasn't done enthralling the gathered crowd with just his cricket. The iconic former captain, who played six World Cups, took selfies with the fans, giving them a memorable few minutes to cherish.

“Mera dhyan aapke upar hai (I am focussed on you),” he told the group.

Tendulkar arrived here last week and visited a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area in South Kashmir before heading to Pahalgham where he stayed at the Pine and Peak hotel.

Floored by the hospitality at the hotel, Tendulkar left a signed note for the staff thanking them.

“I would love to come back and spend more time over here,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, he visited the Aman Setu bridge — the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

Tendulkar is also accompanied by his daughter Sara in this trip. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and also went to Pahalgam in south Kashmir. (Agencies)