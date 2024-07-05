Katra expressway not be built over Blind walls between Kunjwani-Narwal, claims BJP leaders

Jammu Tawi, July 04: Since the work on Katra-Jammu-Amritsar-New Delhi expressway is going on full pace, the proposed expressway being constructed over blind walls at various locations has emerged a major issue with people of Jammu, especially traders from Narwal to Kunjwani, expressing serious concerns about losing the livelihood as it would block the movement across both sides of the expressway.

BJP leaders including Member Parliament (MP) from Jammu Jugal Kishore and former MLA Devender Singh Rana claimed that the issue has been taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who assured that the expressway would not be constructed over blind walls structure from Narwal to Kunjwani.

“We are thankful to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for agreeing to the demand of Jammu people not to raise the Blind Wall in the construction of expressway”, Jugal Kishore Sharma said while addressing a press conference here at party headquarters today.

The MP from Jammu said that a delegation of BJP leaders raised the issue during their meeting with Nitin Gadkari and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials in New Delhi and got the assurance of not constructing the blind wall.

The NHAI is constructing Katra-Jammu-Amritsar-New Delhi expressway and blind walls on both the sides of the expressway were reportedly also coming up to stop unnecessary movement of animals and other things which at times become fatal for the commuters.

But the people of Jammu raised their objections that from Narwal to Kunjwani the proposed blind wall will put an end to their already established business and had requested the government to stop construction in the area.

Briefing about the meeting with Nitin Gadkari, former MLA and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said that once the minister was apprised about the genuine demand of people, he was quick to response and said that the blind wall is not desirable at the spot and directed authorities to not to construct it.

However, the sources in NHAI told that they are yet to get any formal order in this regard and whatever has been conveyed so far is only verbal and not written.

“It is a long process to make changes in the detailed project report once it is finalized. When the written order is conveyed to NHAI, the changes in DPR will be made but so far no written order has been received,” said a source.