back to top
Search
JammuKathua Tragedy Claims Life of Young Girl Who Fell into Roadside Ditch
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Kathua Tragedy Claims Life of Young Girl Who Fell into Roadside Ditch

By: Northlines

Date:

Kathua/, Jun 9: A 12-year-old girl drowned when she slipped into a roadside ditch in Jammu and 's Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

The girl, Aroshi, accidentally fell into the water storage, constructed by a private road construction company, at Sakta Chak along the Jammu-Pathankot highway this afternoon, they said.
This incident triggered protest by the villagers.
As the deceased's body was fished out by the rescuers, the angry villagers blocked the highway and protested against the construction company for keeping the trench open and not taking adequate safety measures.
The protesters demanded necessary measures at the construction site for the safety of people and requested for registration of an FIR against the company for the minor girl's death.
They also sought adequate compensation to the bereaved family, the officials said.
The protesters lifted the roadblock after an hour on the assurance of senior civil and police officers that the incident would be probed and those found guilty of negligence will be dealt with as per law.

Previous article
J&K Advisory Committee Eases Physical Requirements for “Bot Tribe” Police Recruits
Next article
Narendra Modi Formally Inaugurated as India’s Prime Minister for Third Straight Term
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Reasi Bus Crash Kills 10, Suspected Terror Attack Leaves Pilgrims Devastated:...

Modi’s Third Term Begins with a Familiar Cabinet: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari,...

Terrorist Attack Suspected in J&K Bus Crash: Pilgrims Plunge into Gorge...