Kate Middleton’s Fans Advised Against Urging Her Return Amid Reports of Her Possible Early Comeback

Kate Middleton's fans have been warned against “pushing for the royal to return” after her latest health update. Last week, Kate said that she hopes to return to her public role representing the Irish Guards “very soon.” However, it is unclear if she will appear at Trooping the Colour this weekend.

A friend of the family told The Daily Beast, “I think this idea that Kate is suddenly going to pop up on the balcony on Saturday is far-fetched. It would be wonderful, of course, but more than slightly bizarre given that she bowed out of the Colonel's review.”

“The royals typically have a light schedule over the summer months, so it would seem odd to make a big push for her to return now,” the friend added.

‘There is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties'

Meanwhile, a Palace source has stressed that the situation is still the same and an update will be provided “when there is one.” Another insider said that people must not over-analyse the letter to the Irish Guards.

“I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake,” the second source told The Daily Beast. “I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon' in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment.”

“The thing about William and Kate is that they honestly do a lot of this stuff themselves. It's not like the old days of Queen Elizabeth II where the men in grey wrote something and the Queen just signed it without any input,” the source continued. “This was very clearly demonstrated with the photoshopped Mother's Day image. For good or ill, they write the letters and take the pictures and tell their staff, ‘send it out'.”

“Some people found it preposterous to be asked to believe that Catherine was sitting at the kitchen table with her laptop editing a picture William took. But I can tell you, anyone who has worked for that couple would know that is exactly what happened,” they added.

The Princess of Wales has remained out of the public eye ever since her cancer diagnosis. She is believed to be undergoing treatment at present.

“My understanding is that there is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties. I actually don't think her note implies she is going to be charging down to their headquarters to inspect a parade next month,” the source said. “I honestly think it's just a classic case of the Waleses not feeling they need to ask for advice when it comes to sending a simple letter.”