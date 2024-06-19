back to top
Search
InternationalKate Middleton praised for 'courage' and 'great dignity' at Trooping the Colour...
International

Kate Middleton praised for ‘courage’ and ‘great dignity’ at Trooping the Colour appearance

By: Northlines

Date:

Kate Middelton made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour since her cancer diagnosis.

A former royal correspondent has praised Kate Middelton over her return to the royal spotlight during Trooping the Colour. At the event, the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

When asked by GBN America host Nana Akua about Kate's return, Michael Cole hailed her “courage” for stepping out despite her woes. “Courage is grace under pressure, it's often defined as that, and I think we saw that with Kate on Saturday,” Cole said.

‘Great dignity, great elegance and with great stoicism'

“My goodness, it's harrowing enough coping with cancer for anybody, but for somebody to have to do that, knowing that the eyes of the are upon her, a thousand lenses, looking at her at the same time as she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy for the undisclosed cancer from which she is suffering – what an ordeal,” Cole added.

Cole also pointed out how “well” the princess looked as she donned a black and white Jenny Packham dress, with a matching hat. “Didn't she carry it off with great dignity, great elegance and with great stoicism? I come back to the word courage because it's not easy to do while looking so brilliantly beautiful,” Cole said.

“If you and I went to a casting agency and said, please cast us a Princess, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly not being available, they'd come up with somebody like Kate, the Princess of Wales,” Cole added. “And in everything she does, she carries it off with great aplomb.”

Previously, a source told US Weekly that Kate “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before” as she battles cancer. Despite her public appearance at Trooping the Colour, it remains unclear if she will be to get back to her royal duties like before, when she was front and centre on engagements with her husband, Prince William.

 

 

Previous article
Doda Police arrest accused who had fled with AK-47 rifle
Next article
Experts warn of potential setback in H-1B final rule with signals of increased US immigration restrictions and higher fees
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Experts warn of potential setback in H-1B final rule with signals of increased US immigration restrictions and higher fees

Northlines Northlines -
Anticipated setback in H-1B rule signals potential US immigration...

US soldier Gordon D. Black sentenced to nearly 4 years in Russian penal colony: What are the charges?

Northlines Northlines -
Staff Sgt. Gordon D. Black was arrested on May...

One year after the Titan tragedy: Still no progress, justice, or lessons learned

Northlines Northlines -
Tuesday, June 18, marks a year since the Titan...

Haj Tragedy: Over 550 Pilgrims Lost to Scorching Heatwave

Northlines Northlines -
Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), June 19: Diplomats said at least...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nothing debuts unique CMF Phone 1 under Rs. 20,000 with flagship...

World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Everything...

World Productivity Day 2024: Work Smarter, Not Harder – 5 Ways...