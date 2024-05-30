back to top
Search
InternationalKate Middleton hailed as the 'greatest asset' for the monarchy's future
International

Kate Middleton hailed as the ‘greatest asset’ for the monarchy’s future

By: Northlines

Date:

Kate Middleton has been called the “greatest asset” to the royal family as she recovers from cancer.

Kate Middleton has been called the “greatest asset” to the royal family as she recovers from cancer. GBN America host Nana Akua has said that reports of Kate being seen “out and about” with the family was a “good sign.” However, Akua added that this is “not an indication that she is returning to public life” in the near future.

During a discussion, commentator Lizzie Cundy agreed with Akua that the Princess of Wales being seen out with her family is “fantastic news.” “Globally, everyone is asking how is Catherine? Everyone loves her, everyone is worried about her. So a glimpse of just seeing her out and about is a wonderful thing,” Cundy said.

‘It just shows how worldwide she's actually loved'

Cundy wished Kate well amid her treatment, adding that she was happy the princess was “taking her time to come back to public service”. “She knows that the whole 's eye is going to be watching her, and she needs to be fully well,” Cundy said. “I think it's a great thing. It just shows how worldwide she's actually loved. Everyone wants the best for her and can't wait to see her.”

Akua echoed Cundy's thoughts and said that her daughter believes that “younger generations also love her,” referring to Kate. “It's true. Even my daughter rolls her eyes when I say ‘what do you think of Meghan Markle?'” Akua said.

“When I say ‘what about Princess Catherine?', she goes, ‘oh, we love Catherine, she's amazing, she's so cool'. And so the younger generation love her, she really is amazing,” she added.

Cundy then went on to say that Kate is the “greatest asset” for the future of the monarchy. “We all wish her well. She is the Royal Family's greatest asset. She is the jewel in the crown,” she added.

“When I got the news of her illness, even the taxi man had to pull aside because he was crying. That's how much she means to people. That's how much she's in our lives,” Cundy added. “We feel we actually know her. We miss her, we love her, we want her back. But it's really great news that she's out and about, it's great news for everyone.”

 

Previous article
JammuAndKashmir | New File Submission Rules Notified For Govt Departments
Next article
Hoshiarpur Rally | Modi Invokes Guru Ravidas, Says Welfare Of Poor His Govt’s Top Priority
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Israel warns Gaza conflict could extend until the end of 2024 amidst ongoing Rafah offensive

Northlines Northlines -
Israel warned that the war in Gaza may last...

Southwest Airlines system outage leaves thousands stranded in US travel chaos

Northlines Northlines -
Thousands of passengers across US were stranded as Southwest...

China Heightens Military Assistance to Pakistan Along Line of Control in Kashmir, Raising Security Concerns

Northlines Northlines -
KUPWARA, May 29: Pakistan’s key ally China has been...

Rare Admission from Queen Elizabeth Reveals Strong Bond Between Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Children

Northlines Northlines -
Back in 2018, Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

RBI Sees Real GDP Growth At 7 Pc In FY25

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu Announces Recruitment Drive for...

Train Engine Derails At Jammu Railway Station