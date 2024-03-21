Kashmir’s Upper Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall, Rains On Plains

Srinagar, Mar 21: Some upper reaches of Kashmir valley received a fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by light rains on Thursday.

Reports of snowfall were received from the upper reaches of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said an independent forecaster, Kashmir Weather on Thursday.

Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir valley received light rains resulting in a drop in the day temperature.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain or snow till Friday.

The MeT Srinagar said light to moderate rain or snow will occur at many places with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds over the plains of Kashmir and Jammu divisions till Friday forenoon.

The weather is likely to improve thereafter, they said.

The MeT predicted generally dry weather with brief cloudiness between March 23-26.

From March 27, there is a possibility of intermittent light rain and snow for the next four days.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures in all the weather stations across Kashmir settled above the freezing point.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius against 4.2°C on the previous night.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 against minus 0.8 the previous night.

Similarly, the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded 3 degrees Celsius against minus 1.1 as the minimum temperature.