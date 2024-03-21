Search
Jammu KashmirKashmir’s Upper Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall, Rains On Plains
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Kashmir’s Upper Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall, Rains On Plains

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 21: Some upper reaches of valley received a fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by light rains on Thursday.
Reports of snowfall were received from the upper reaches of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said an independent forecaster, Kashmir on Thursday.
Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir valley received light rains resulting in a drop in the day temperature.
The Meteorological Department has forecast rain or snow till Friday.
The MeT Srinagar said light to moderate rain or snow will occur at many places with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds over the plains of Kashmir and divisions till Friday forenoon.
The weather is likely to improve thereafter, they said.
The MeT predicted generally dry weather with brief cloudiness between March 23-26.
From March 27, there is a possibility of intermittent light rain and snow for the next four days.
Meanwhile, the night temperatures in all the weather stations across Kashmir settled above the freezing point.
The summer capital Srinagar recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius against 4.2°C on the previous night.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 against minus 0.8 the previous night.
Similarly, the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded 3 degrees Celsius against minus 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

Previous article
Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case

Northlines Northlines -
Norhtlines Newsdesk (Agencies Inputs) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By Enforcement Directorate In Liquor Policy Case

Northlines Northlines -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By Enforcement Directorate In...

BRO Commences Work To Reopen Leh-Manali National Highway In Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, March 21: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has...

Voting Is The Only Power Left With People Of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 21:  Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested

Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By Enforcement Directorate In Liquor Policy...

BRO Commences Work To Reopen Leh-Manali National Highway In Ladakh