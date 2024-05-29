back to top
Search
JobsKashmir University Announces Recruitment in Biochemistry Department, Apply Now for Exciting Career...
Jobs

Kashmir University Announces Recruitment in Biochemistry Department, Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities

By: Northlines

Date:

University Recruitment 2024 in Department of Biochemistry: The University of Kashmir, Department of Biochemistry has invited applications on the prescribed format for filling the position of Project Assistant under the DST- SERB project “Regulatory mechanism of homologous recombination by USP7-CRL4Cdt2 axis.

Walk-in interview is to be held on 3rd June 2024 (Monday) at 2:30 PM at the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kashmir,  Srinagar.

Vacancy Details – KU Department of Biochemistry Job Vacancy:

Name of Post: Project Assistant
– Qualification: M. Sc in Biochemistry / Biotechnology/ Clinical Biochemistry / Microbiology with not less than 55% marks in the qualifying exam. Candidates having experimental research experience in ubiquitin biology and DNA damage response would be given preference.
– Salary: Rs. 20,000 + 3000 HRA

How to Apply:
Walk-in interview is to be held on 3rd June 2024 (Monday) at 2:30 PM at the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kashmir,  Srinagar. The candidates should bring all original certificates and their Xerox copies indicating qualification, age and percentage of marks on the day of the interview.

Walk-in Interview Schedule:
Interview Date: 03-06-2024
Timing: 2:30 PM
Venue: Department of Biochemistry, University of Kashmir,  Srinagar.

Important Links:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Website: https://www.kashmiruniversity.net

Previous article
Trade Ministry Develops FTA Strategy to Ensure Negotiation Success
Next article
Adani Group seeks massive capital infusion via qualified institutional placement
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

AICTE Launches Recruitment Drive, Apply Now for Various Positions and Join India’s Premier Technical Education Body

Northlines Northlines -
All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment 2024: BECIL is...

Digital India Corporation Opens Recruitment for Various Positions, Apply Online Now to Avail Exciting Career Opportunities

Northlines Northlines -
This recruitment drive will fill up DevOps Engineer (PHP/...

DRDO DMRL Opens Applications for 127 Posts Across Various Categories, Check Vacancies and Apply Now

Northlines Northlines -
DRDO DMRL Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research & Development...

Apply Now for Bureau of Indian Standards Recruitment 2024, Deadline Looms.

Northlines Northlines -
The place of work will be the Bureau of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tattoos Carry Inherent Risks of Hepatitis, HIV, and Cancers, Warn Medical...

India’s Leading Venture Advisor Avendus Confirms Plans to Raise $350 Million...

Adani Group seeks massive capital infusion via qualified institutional placement