Kashmir University Announces Recruitment in Biochemistry Department, Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities

Kashmir University Recruitment 2024 in Department of Biochemistry: The University of Kashmir, Department of Biochemistry has invited applications on the prescribed format for filling the position of Project Assistant under the DST- SERB project “Regulatory mechanism of homologous recombination by USP7-CRL4Cdt2 axis.

Walk-in interview is to be held on 3rd June 2024 (Monday) at 2:30 PM at the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kashmir, Srinagar.

Vacancy Details – KU Department of Biochemistry Job Vacancy:

Name of Post: Project Assistant

– Qualification: M. Sc in Biochemistry / Biotechnology/ Clinical Biochemistry / Microbiology with not less than 55% marks in the qualifying exam. Candidates having experimental research experience in ubiquitin biology and DNA damage response would be given preference.

– Salary: Rs. 20,000 + 3000 HRA

How to Apply:

Walk-in Interview Schedule:

Interview Date: 03-06-2024

Timing: 2:30 PM

Venue: Department of Biochemistry, University of Kashmir, Srinagar.

Important Links:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Website: https://www.kashmiruniversity.net