Kashmir surpasses Switzerland as most Googled destination of 2023

Srinagar, Jan 8: Last year Kashmir surpassed Switzerland as the most Googled destination of the world, reveals the Google data.

As per KNO news agency, in 2023, Kashmir was one among the top 10 online searched destinations of the world.

In the list of the most Googled designation of the world last year, Kashmir stood at number six, just after Thailand, which got maximum searches than the valley.

Switzerland remains a perennial favourite among travelers and enthusiasts worldwide.

This shift in online search behavior highlights the curiosity of the globetrotters to explore the valley of Kashmir, which is often compared with Switzerland.

In the number of most Googled destinations of the year 2023, Vietnam topped followed by Goa at the second spot.

Bali and Sri Lanka ranked at third and fourth spot, respectively in the list of the most Googled destinations of the world in 2023.

Thailand got the fifth rank followed by the valley of Kashmir at sixth position.

Coorg got the seventh rank for being Googled by maximum users last year followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Italy and Switzerland got the ninth and 10th rank in the list of most Googled destinations of the world in 2023.

Tourism in Kashmir has seen an uptick, with travellers increasingly drawn to the unique blend of natural beauty and historical significance the region offers.

Given the unique interest of people in exploring Kashmir, the valley last year has witnessed a significant increase in the flow of tourists.

More than two crores tourists visited the valley this year with the number of foreign arrivals too showing an uptick.

Travel agents claimed the revival of foreign tourism this year will further promote Kashmir globally.

“This year, we witnessed foreign tourists visiting Kashmir in bulk numbers from countries including Thailand, Europe and the Gulf. Since winter mostly attracts tourists, we are hopeful to witness a further uptick in foreign arrivals in January, February and March,” said Umar Ahmad, a travel agent.