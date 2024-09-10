back to top
    Jammu Kashmir Kashmir
    Latest News

    Kashmir police chief chairs security and election review meeting ahead of assembly polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Inspector General of Police V K Birdi Tuesday directed security forces to take proactive measures and maintain close vigil on anti- elements ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls on September 18 to ensure smooth and peaceful elections in the Valley.

     

    The police chief of Kashmir chaired a security and election review meeting during the day at the Range Police Headquarters in south Kashmir's Anantnag, a spokesperson said.
    It was attended by senior officers of the police, Army, CRPF, BSF and ITBP. The overall security arrangements put in place in the South Kashmir Range for the upcoming elections were reviewed in the meeting, he said.
    In the four districts of south Kashmir — Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian — 16 assembly segments will go to polls in the first phase of the three-phase election. A total of 24 seats in   and Kashmir are going to polls in this phase — 16 in the Valley and eight in the Jammu region.
    Special focus was laid on the security of polling booths and strongrooms.
    The IGP Kashmir emphasized the need for close coordination with all security agencies and directed that proactive measures may be taken to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the electoral process, the spokesperson said.
    Birdi also visited various camping locations of incoming CAPF Coys in Anantnag district and took stock of the arrangements made on the ground.
    The visit concluded with a comprehensive review of the strategies and action plans devised to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections, the spokesperson added.
    The second and third phases of the polls are being held on September 25 and October 1 respectively, while the counting of the votes will be undertaken on October 8.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

