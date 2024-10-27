Kashmir of 1947 only way out to stop bloodshed in J&K: Koul

Urges all leaders should speak in once against terrorism, oppose talks with Pak

Srinagar, Oct 26: J&K BJP's General Secretary Ashok Koul Saturday said that Kashmir of 1947 was the only way out to stop the bloodshed in the UT and when Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would be merged with the Indian Union, peace would become a permanent feature.

“BJP is committed to its stand of retrieving the PoK from Pakistan. We believe Kashmir of 1947 is the only way out to stop bloodshed in this part of the Valley. Once PoK will be merged with J&K of India, things would change and peace would become a permanent feature here,” Koul said on the sidelines of a function organised here today.

The J&K BJP unit had organised a function to celebrate the “October 26 as Accessions Day. “The accession day is a moment of pride for us. We are thankful to the J&K administration for declaring this day as a holiday so that people of J&K could celebrate it,” Koul said.

He said that Accession Day is no less than a festival for the people of J&K. About the recent spate of attacks in Kashmir, Koul said it is not for the first time attacks are taking place here. “Earlier, we saw such attacks in Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua. We have condemned it to the highest form. Those behind killing innocents will be punished sternly by the security forces,” he said.

Koul said like National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, other leaders of J&K must speak in one voice to condemn the attack. “All leaders must unanimously oppose talks with Pakistan unless it stops terrorism in Kashmir. BJP's stand is clear talks and terror can't go hand in hand,” he said.

About Statehood restoration, Koul said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah passed the resolution in the cabinet and the same was cleared by the LG Manoj Sinha as well. “The copy of resolution was presented to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendera Modi in New Delhi. Now it is up to the leadership to take a call on its restoration,” Koul said.