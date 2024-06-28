Kashmir gave befitting reply to enemies of India through record polling: Prez

back to top
By: Northlines

NEW DELHI, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday highlighted the high voter turnout in Jammu and in the and said Kashmir has given a befitting reply to the enemies of India by breaking polling records of many decades.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th , Murmu also said the Constitution has fully come into force in  Jammu and Kashmir where things were different earlier due to Article 370.

Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and .

“A very heartening aspect of this election emerged from  Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turnout of many decades. In the last four decades, we had witnessed low voter turnout amidst shutdowns and strikes in Kashmir.

“Enemies of India continued to spread false propaganda at global fora, projecting it as the opinion of  Jammu and Kashmir. But this time, the Kashmir Valley has given a befitting reply to every such element within the country and outside,” the President said.

According to the Election Commission, the three seats in the Kashmir Valley — Srinagar (38.49 per cent), Baramulla (59.1 per cent) and Anantnag-Rajouri (53 per cent) — recorded the highest voter turnout “in many decades” in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

