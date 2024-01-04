Kashmir freezes with intense dry cold

Srinagar, Jan 3: Intense dry cold wave continued in on Wednesday as most water bodies froze in part recording alarmingly low discharge.

Kashmir is reeling under intense dry cold wave as Dal, Nigeen, Wullar and all other lakes, streams and rivers froze in parts while the water level in these dropped alarmingly low due to very scant snowfall and that too only in the mountains so far this season.

Demands for potable water have started pouring in from places otherwise believed to be sufficiently provided through water supply schemes by the Jal Shakti department.

office has forecast cloudy weather from January 4 to January 6, adding that this is unlikely to result in rain/snowfall in the plains.

Srinagar city had minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as the minimum temperature while Gulmarg and Pahalgam had minus 3.8 and minus 6.6 respectively.

In region, Leh town had minus 15.2, Kargil minus 12.4 and Drass minus 14 as the minimum temperature.

city had 7, Katra 4.4, Batote 2.6, Bhaderwah 0.3 and Banihal minus 1.6.

