Karnataka Congress aims for maximum gains inLok Sabha 2024 polls

Cabinet ministers as candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections. According to sources, the party is taking into consideration the candidatures of Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna or Minister for Home G. Parameshwara for the Tumakuru MP seat. Along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa is being considered for the Mysuru-Kodagu parliamentary constituency. The Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi is being considered for the Belagavi Constituency. The AICC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will carry separate surveys and finalise the candidates. There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. BJP had won 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while Congress managed to win only one seat. JD (S) had won one, and an independent candidate had won the other.