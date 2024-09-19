back to top
    Kareena Kapoor on 25 years in Bollywood, working with Saif, Taimur's fame
    Entertainment

    Kareena Kapoor on 25 years in Bollywood, working with Saif, Taimur’s fame

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she wants to once again share the screen space with husband Saif Ali Khan and hopes that an opportunity to collaborate will come her way soon.

    The 43-year-old actor said she is looking forward to Saif's Telugu debut “Devara: Part 1”, which is set to be released in theatres on September 27.

    “I would love to work with him right now. He's also going to taste blood because he's coming for the first time in a Telugu film that's releasing next week. So I think that people are really excited, so I would love to do something with him soon, hopefully,” Kareena told reporters on Wednesday night.

    She was speaking at a press event ahead of a film festival that will celebrate 25 years of her career.

    At the event, Kareena officially announced the festival, titled “PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival”, at PVR INOX Lido Cinema here.

    The week-long film festival will run in over 30 cinemas halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.

    Kareena, who first worked with Saif on JP Dutta's war drama “LOC ”, followed by hits like “Omkara”, “Tashan”, “Kurbaan” and “Agent Vinod”, said he was extremely happy when he heard about the festival.

    “When I told him about this, he was very excited. So he wants to watch ‘Omkara' and ‘Ashoka' for sure,” she added.

    The actor, who married Saif in October 2012 and shares two sons — Taimur and Jeh — with him, revealed her children haven't watched any of her films.

    “Maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival. I think if I ask, everyone's going to say ‘Jab We Met'. ‘Omkara' would be a bit shocking for them with their father in. So, yeah, I think we can start with ‘Jab We Met',” she said.

    Talking about Taimur, Kareena said he is aware that he is famous among the paparazzi.

    “With the paparazzi all around he knows that he's famous. But he keeps asking, ‘Am I famous?' I'm like, ‘No, you're not famous. I'm famous. You haven't done anything.' “So he's like, ‘Maybe one day I'll do it'. Right now, it's not a film in his mind. It's only football. I hope he will watch some of my films. I'm sure, someday,” she said.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

