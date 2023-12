Karate Association conducts referee, coach exam

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 28: Amateur Karate Do Association of Jammu and Kashmir (AKDAJK) conducted J&K UT level Referee Judge and coach examination involving senior players.

Soon after the seminar conducted by Ritika Rawat, Judge B AKF from Delhi concluded, the participants were declared for KIO (NF) and J&K UT level Referee Judge and coach license, a handout issued by the AKDAJK here today informed.

Qualified Officials: National level: Priya Sharma, Rajan Jamwal (both Jammu), Raja Shabahat (Pulwama), Anil Kumar (Reasi), Tajamu Khan (Budgam), Ajaz Ahmed Bhat (Kupwara), Rohit Ramotra, Vansh Samyal, Meenakshi Raina, Indu Devi and Munish Saini (Udhampur). J&K level: Shivarpit, Neeraj Manhas, Vijender Jamwal, Asif Ameen Bhat, Aeeba Shafi, Abid Hassan and Madiha Sabzar.

Meanwhile, Shihan Ambedkar Gupta EC member KIO Chairman OC KIO congratulated all the qualified officials.