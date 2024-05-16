back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirChugh calls upon J&K to vote out Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

Chugh calls upon J&K to vote out Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 15: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh today gave a clarion call to the voters in J&K to teach a lifetime lesson to the families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis for depriving the people of development to fill their family coffers.

Addressing a number of public meetings in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Chugh called upon people to send the three families out of J&K lock, stock and barrel for looting and ransacking J&K to promote their families.

By dancing to the tunes of cross border forces the three families have done the biggest disservice to the people of J&K, Chugh said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of progress and development. In the election it is time for people to lend their support to the progressive vision of the PM.

Chugh said J&K has transformed from terrorism to . After ages the youth has new dreams in their eyes. The three families must be made to kick the dust for the bright future of J&K, Chugh added.

Previous article
NIA charges tenth accused in Drone Weapon Delivery to LeT terrorists
Next article
PM Modi dividing nation to stay in power: Farooq
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Candidate imported to contest from south Kashmir: Mehbooba

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 15: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba...

GOC White Knight Corps reviews security amid rising terror incidents

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 15: A joint security review meeting...

J&K HC modifies order to pave way for stalled key police projects

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 15: The High Court of Jammu...

Fire breaks out in Bali-Tirshi Block of Udhampur Forest Range

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 15: A major fire broke out...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Candidate imported to contest from south Kashmir: Mehbooba

GOC White Knight Corps reviews security amid rising terror incidents

J&K HC modifies order to pave way for stalled key police...