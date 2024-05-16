Chugh calls upon J&K to vote out Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis

Srinagar, May 15: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today gave a clarion call to the voters in J&K to teach a lifetime lesson to the families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis for depriving the people of development to fill their family coffers.

Addressing a number of public meetings in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Chugh called upon people to send the three families out of J&K lock, stock and barrel for looting and ransacking J&K to promote their families.

By dancing to the tunes of cross border forces the three families have done the biggest disservice to the people of J&K, Chugh said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of progress and development. In the election it is time for people to lend their support to the progressive vision of the PM.

Chugh said J&K has transformed from terrorism to tourism. After ages the youth has new dreams in their eyes. The three families must be made to kick the dust for the bright future of J&K, Chugh added.