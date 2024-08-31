Kangana Ranaut speaks out on lack of support faced during Bollywood #MeToo movement

“Kangana Ranaut speaks out on lack of support during #MeToo movement”

Top Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has openly expressed her disappointment with how the #MeToo movement played out in the Hindi film industry years ago. In light of the recently revealed findings of the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual exploitation faced by women in Malayalam cinema, Ranaut stated she felt alone fighting for women's rights during that time period.

The Justice Hema Committee was appointed in 2017 to investigate gender-based issues in Malayalam films, but its damning 233-page report containing survivor testimonies was only made public recently. This was around the same time Bollywood saw many high-profile figures called out for sexual misconduct allegations through the #MeToo movement.

In a recent interview, Ranaut said though she vocally supported the accusers initially, many stopped speaking up soon after likely due to monetary influence to remain silent. The actress said she tried reaching out but they vanished. Only some were actual victims according to Ranaut, while others willingly took part in unscrupulous acts. As a result of being left alone fighting for women, the industry turned against her by filing cases to attempt imprisonment, claimed the actress.

Had the Justice Hema Committee report been public back then, Ranaut feels all film industries could have united for change. But without that support, she was portrayed as the problem while others got film opportunities with accused parties. Ranaut is hopeful lessons can be learned from the past as she continues advocating for women's empowerment through her work.