    Kamala Harris is unfit to rule, says Donald Trump; describes her as ‘radical left lunatic’

    Washington, Jul 25: Unleashing a volley of attacks against his new campaign opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said she is “unfit to rule” and described her as a “radical left lunatic” whom voters will reject in November.

    Trump, 78, launched a scathing attack on Harris as he took the stage for the first time to address an election rally on Wednesday after Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party.

    Over the weekend, President Joe Biden, 81, announced that he was dropping out of the race and named Harris as his successor.

    Harris, 59, will be officially announced as the party's presidential candidate at its Democratic Convention in August.

    “For three-and-a-half years, Lyin Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We're not going to let that happen,” Trump said.

    Trump, who has previously called Biden “Sleepy Joe”, gave Harris the nickname “Lyin Kamala”.

    “I was supposed to be nice. They say something happened to me when I got shot. I became nice,” Trump said, referring to his brief call for national unity after the July 13 assassination attempt on him.

    “And when you're dealing with these people, they're very dangerous people. When you're dealing with them, you can't be too nice. You really can't be. So if you don't mind, I'm not going to be nice. Is that okay?” he asked his supporters amidst huge applause from the audience.

    Harris is the most liberal elected politician in American history, he said.

    This November, the American people are going to tell her, no thanks, Kamala, Trump said.

    “You've done a terrible job. You've been terrible at everything you've done. You're ultra-liberal. We don't want you here. We don't want you anywhere. Kamala, you're fired. Get out of here. You're fired,” Trump said.

    Trump continued linking Harris to Biden and his policies and argued that both worked to cover up the president's physical decline while in office.

    “She was appointed by this horrible president, this horrible guy…what they've done to our country is unthinkable,” he alleged.

    Trump told his cheering supporters that Harris lies.

    A vote for Harris is a vote for four more years of dishonesty, incompetence, weakness and failure, Trump said.

    Trump alleged everything Harris touches turns into a total disaster. He mentioned Harris as many as 45 times in his speech.

    “When Kamala Harris was sent to Europe to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine, how did that work out? Russia answered by launching the invasion just five days after she left. Putin laughed at her like she was nothing. She is nothing. She's so bad for us. Everything Kamala touches turns into a total disaster. She's destroyed San Francisco with the policies,” Trump said.

    Harris has worked as a prosecutor, first as the district attorney in San Francisco and later as the attorney general of California.

    “She'll destroy our country if she's elected. So we won't let her be elected. We can't let that happen. Unbelievably, despite all of the damage she's caused, radical, liberal Kamala Harris now wants a promotion to deliver four more years of chaos. We've had the worst four years,” he said.

