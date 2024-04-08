Kachchh’s Key Role in Adani’s Green Initiatives Highlighted with Core Assets in Khavda & Mundra

Around 150 kilometres south of the Khavda plant, also in Kachchh district, lies an integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind turbine manufacturing facility owned by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

Eighteen kilometres from a newly made airstrip near Khavda village in India's westernmost Kachchh district lies a control room surrounded by lakhs of solar panels with a cumulative capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW). Numerous soon-to-be commissioned wind turbines dot the landscape as dusty winds sweep across 538 square kilometres of barren land, five times the size of Paris, leased out to Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) for its flagship Khavda hybrid renewable energy plant, which will see an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

In addition to the current capacity commissioned in Khavda in the final few weeks of FY24, AGEL plans to commission a total capacity of 30,000 MW by 2030, making it the largest single-location renewable energy plant in the world. The Khavda plant will also make a two-thirds contribution to the listed company's goal of operationalising a cumulative renewable capacity of 45,000 MW by 2030, up from the current 10,934 MW.