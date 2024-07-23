K SAMADHAN: LG Sinha Champions Good Governance for a Better Future

SRINAGAR, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched ‘JK SAMADHAN', Unified Grievance Redressal & Monitoring System, of the Department of Public Grievances, at Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the Department of Public Grievances, Information Technology Department, Central Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics for the initiative.

Dedicating ‘JK SAMADHAN' to the people, the Lt Governor said the unified grievance redressal & monitoring system launched today underscores the UT Administration's commitment to good governance.

“Every voice matters for the administration. We have built a system that works for everyone without discrimination. ‘JK SAMADHAN' will establish a transparent, inclusive, accountable, accessible and responsive governance for ease of living and empower the citizens,” the Lt Governor said.

It will improve governance through advanced monitoring and analytical capability and free the system from anonymous complaints and foster greater trust between citizens and the administration, he further added.

Observing that Ease and Speed are two most important factors – ease to lodge complaints and speed to resolve grievances, the Lt Governor said the new system will provide a user-friendly interface to the citizens and is dedicated to resolve the complaints within the time frame, besides fixing the accountability of nodal officers.

Citizens can lodge grievances via call center, online mode and through ‘JK SAMADHAN MOBILE APP'. JK SAMADHAN web portal ( https://samadhan.jk.gov.in ) and the mobile app launched today are multilingual and citizens can write their complaint in English, Hindi and Urdu, he observed.

The Lt Governor said the state-of-the-art grievance redressal system will ensure efficient and speedy redressal of citizen grievances. He said the monitoring of grievances on GIS using heatmap will address systemic issues in particular areas and automated flow of grievances to concerned nodal officer of the department.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also highlighted the key endeavours of UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards establishing a transparent, accountable, people-centric and corruption-free governance.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, GoI; TP Singh, Director General, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications & Geo-informatics; Mohammad Aijaz, Secretary, Public Grievances Department and senior officers were present.

Chairpersons of District Development Councils and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.