back to top
Search
    IndiaJustice Hima Kohli fierce protector of rights of women: CJI Chandrachud
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of rights of women: CJI Chandrachud

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 30:  Chief Justice of D Y Chandrachud hailed Justice Hima Kohli on Friday, saying she is not just a woman judge but also a fierce protector of the rights of women.

    The CJI was holding a ceremonial bench for Justice Kohli, who is due to retire on September 1.
    Justice Kohli was the ninth in seniority among the apex court judges. With her retirement, the top court will be left with only two women judges — Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Bela M Trivedi.
    “It has been a pleasure to sit with Justice Kohli. We have exchanged very serious ideas and thoughts. There have been times when she supported me. Hima, you are not just a woman judge but also a fierce protector of the rights of women,” the CJI said.
    Attorney General R Venkataramani said Justice Kohli dedicated her entire life to the cause of justice.
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “We have always seen a very tough exterior on the bench but we have also seen a very soft, humane and compassionate side of Justice Kohli.”

    “She will always be remembered through her judgments and my lordships has delivered justice through compassion wherever required,” he added.
    Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said Justice Kohli's stint as an apex court judge was too short.
    He added that Justice Kohli has a stern look but an empathetic heart.
    “I always tell my colleagues when we go to court, know who your judge is. When we go to your court, you are looking with your glasses down on the nose, we know we are in trouble. You have been a pleasant judge. Nobody can finesse you, nobody can bowl a googly to you,” Sibal said.
    Born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi, Justice Kohli went to the St. Thomas School, New Delhi, and graduated with Honours in History from St. Stephen's College.
    She completed her post-graduation in History and thereafter, joined the LLB course at the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, and completed it in 1984.
    She was the standing counsel and legal adviser of the New Delhi Municipal Council in the Delhi High Court from 1999 to 2004.
    Justice Kohli got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in the same year and was appointed the additional standing counsel civil, the Government of the Capital Territory of Delhi in the Delhi High Court in December 2004.
    She was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006, and took oath as a permanent judge on August 29, 2007.
    Justice Kohli was appointed as a member of the General Council of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, on August 11, 2017.
    She was appointed as the chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government on March 26, 2020, in terms of the order dated March 23, 2020, passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states and Union territories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Justice Kohli was sworn in as the chief justice of Telangana High Court on January 7, 2021.
    She was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Govt taking various measures at policy level to help fintech sector: Modi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Govt taking various measures at policy level to help fintech sector: Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...

    Ladakh admin hill council to organise Climate Cup next month

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kargil, Aug 30: Touted as one of the world’s...

    Prioritise development and peace over militancy: BJP’s Reddy to JK voters

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 30: Firing salvos at National Conference, PDP...

    Principal, 3 Headmasters assigned DDO powers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 30: The School Education Department has assigned...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt taking various measures at policy level to help fintech sector:...

    Ladakh admin hill council to organise Climate Cup next month

    How Your Parents Can Protect Their Kidney Health to Age Gracefully