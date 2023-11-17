Judokas show promise, composure as J&K claims 2 silver medals on day-2

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 17: The budding Judokas drawn from across 30 States/UTs/ Units of the country showed stellar grit, serenity, composure and promise while vying for the top honours as Jammu and Kashmir clinched 2 silver medals on day-2 of the ongoing 67th National School Games in the discipline of Judo U-14 boys and girls, being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu, here. Secretary J&K Sports Council, Ms Nuzhat Gul was the chief guest on the Prize Distribution Function, which was presided over by the Director Youth Services & Sports, Sh Subash Chander Chibber. The two officers were accompanied by Sh Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (C), Sh Ravi Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (Planning), Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma (Accounts Officer Jammu Directorate), Sh Shivnandan Singh Mankotia, Section Officer Directorate and Member Fee Structure Committee SGFI and Kanhiya Gurjar, Field Officer deputed by SGFI for these Games. Meanwhile, in Under-14 girls -40 kg, J&K's Baiza Tariq clinched silver medal as she lost to Khanak of Punjab, who bagged gold medal in this category. The bronze medal in this category went to Kanishka Bidhuri of Delhi and Kusum Dowery of West Bengal.

In girls Under-14 -36 kg, Disha of Karnataka won gold, Taviya Priti of Gujarat clinched silver, while the bronze went to Somiya of Tamil Nadu and Aayesha Sheikh of Maharashtra.

In boys U-14 -40 kg, Garv Tokas of Delhi bagged gold, while Sheikh Mohammad Shraim of Jammu and Kashmir won silver medal. Jatin Kashyap of Uttar Pradesh and Varneet Singh of Punjab claimed bronze medals in this category.

In boys U-14 -35 kg, Shivam of Uttar Pradesh bagged gold, while Soumya Sain of Rajasthan clinched silver. The bronze medal in this category went to Kartik of Uttarakhand and Isan of Chhattisgarh. In boys Under-14 -45 kg, Satish Dangi of Rajasthan clinched gold, Krishan Kumar Mal of Vidhya Bharti bagged silver and the bronze medal went to Yash of Haryana and Sachin of Chandigarh. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 387 Judokas are taking part in this mega event, including 197 boys and 190 girls, besides around 80 officials.

These Games are being organised by the Directorate of YS & Sports J&K, under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).