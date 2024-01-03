JU faces PAU Ludhiana in QFs of VC’s Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, January 03: University of Jammu (JU) today qualified for the knockout stages of quarterfinals in the ongoing All India Vice Chancellor's Cup Twent20 Cricket Tournament underway at RTM Nagpur University.

Now, in the quarterfinals, slated for tomorrow, J&K shall take on PAU University Ludhiana.

In today's last league tie, JU trounced Jamia Milia University Delhi by four wickets to register their six win in the tournament.

Earlier, Jamia Milia Delhi made 117 losing all their wickets. Rajesh, Shantul and Amin shared two wickets each from JU. In reply, JU chased the target making 118 runs in 18 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Sandeep Bakshi played superb innings of 49 not out while Shantul contributed 28. From Jamia Mila, Fareed and Adeel took two wickets each. Shantul was later declared man of the match.