back to top
Search
    IndiaJSW Neo Energy bags 192MW hybrid power project
    India

    JSW Neo Energy bags 192MW hybrid power project

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: JSW Energy on Monday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has secured a 192-MW hybrid power project, including an additional 96 MW under the greenshoe option from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

    The capacity is awarded against tariff-based competitive bids invited for setting up a 500 MW Grid connected Hybrid Power Projects (Phase II), along with a greenshoe option for additional capacity up to 500 MW, a company statement said.

    According to the statement, JSW Neo Energy — a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy (or the company) — has received a of Intent (or LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), for setting up a 192 MW grid connected hybrid power project, including an additional 96 MW under the greenshoe option.

    Subsequent to this capacity award, the company's total locked-in generation capacity increases to 16.2 GW, including the total locked-in hybrid capacity of 2.1 GW, according to the statement.

    The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.

    The JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 16.2 GW comprising 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 6.3 GW (PPAs signed for 2.0 GW).

    The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030.

    The JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Govt estimates Centre’s debt to rise to Rs 185 lakh cr in FY25
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Govt estimates Centre’s debt to rise to Rs 185 lakh cr in FY25

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Government estimates its debt, including external...

    OPPO launches OPPO K12x 5G with Military-Grade Durability at INR 12,999

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: OPPO India has introduced its K12x 5G,...

    Government Approves Procurement Of Navigation System For Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Interceptor Boats

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: The defence ministry on Monday...

    India’s digital economy poised to constitute 1/5th of GDP by 2026: RBI report

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 29: India’s digital economy is poised to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt estimates Centre’s debt to rise to Rs 185 lakh cr...

    Kamala Harris Nomination Ignites Democratic Party Campaign For Preident Polls

    India Should Offer Open-Arm Invite To MNCs Abandoning China