    J&K will run by Ambedkar’s Constitution, not Jinnah’s: Reddy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 19: The union minister and Incharge of J&K elections, G Kishan Reddy, on Thursday said that Jammu & will be run by the constitution of BR Ambedkar and not by ‘Jinnah's constitution.

    This was stated by Reddy, while talking to reporters in response to the statement of Pakistan's Minister, Khawaja Asif's statement, who had said that Pakistan and NC, Cong and PDP are on the same page for restoration of Article 370.

    “We (BJP) have been consistently saying that there is a nexus between Pakistan and the NC, Cong and the PDP and it has been proved after the statement of Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif,” Reddy said.

    He said that NC, Cong and PDP, on the directions of Pakistan, want push J&K back into the era of terrorism, hartals, bandhs and unrest by promising to restore Article 370.

    NC, Cong and PDP do not want to see development in J&K and want remain in power in any case and for that they even take the help of Pakistan, he said.

    “BJP under the leadership of PM Modi has taken J&K on the path of development and restored peace here by abrogating Article 370 on Aug 5 2019,”Reddy said, while adding, “Record number of tourists are now coming to J&K after restoration of Peace”.

    There are no hartals, no bandhs and no stone pelting now in Kashmir and terrorism has almost been wiped out, Reddy said and added, “NC-Cong and PDP want to revive terrorism and separatism, which the BJP will never allow to happen”.

    Reddy said that BJP is getting overwhelming support of the people from all across J&K and will form its own govt.

     

