    JK: Udhampur’s Birmah Bridge reconstruction project approved

    UDHAMPUR, Jul 4: The project for reconstructing the Birmah Bridge in Udhampur city has been approved, said Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur.

    The district administration said that the project cost is approximately Rs. 15 crores. The work is expected to be completed by December 2024.
    “The Birmah Bridge, which was damaged in 2020, has been approved for new construction. The work is currently in progress. The estimated project cost is approximately Rs. 15 crores. We expect that the construction will be completed by December 2024. The sanctioned period for the project is until June 2025,” Saloni Rai said.
    The bridge considered the lifeline of the city suffered significant damage during the 2020 flash floods and heavy rain, causing major disruptions for residents and businesses. (Agencies)

