back to top
Search
J&K Govt OrdersJ&K | Two Employees Deputed To Ladakh
J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

J&K | Two Employees Deputed To Ladakh

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 5: The General Administration Department (GAD) has ordered the deputation of a Senior Prosecuting Officer and an Accounts Officer from the Union Territory (UT) of  Jammu and to the UT of  .

Previous article
JammuAndKashmir | DySP Shahzad Kabir Matoo Posted In ACB
Next article
New Age Tech Stocks Bounce Back After Stock Market’s Black Tuesday Jitters
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT NDPS Act In J&K’s Kishtwar,

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 5: An alleged woman drug peddler was...

JammuAndKashmir | DySP Shahzad Kabir Matoo Posted In ACB

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 5: The Government has transferred Shahzad Kabir...

‘Environment First’ Is Our Vision And We Are Committed To Revive The Damaged Ecosystem: LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed...

TDP chief Naidu asserts they are part of the NDA

Northlines Northlines -
Amaravati, Jun 5: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian stock markets surge over 2% led by gains in Sensex,...

Fauci Testifies at Contentious House Hearing on COVID-19: Key Takeaways from...

Streamline savings and expenses with a separate digital savings account