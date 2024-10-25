JAMMU, Oct 25: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The delegation apprised the Lt Governor about the concerning issues of Transporters and sought his intervention for the conduct of long-pending elections for Transporters Unions.
The Lt Governor assured the delegation that appropriate action will be taken on the issues projected by them during the interaction.
J&K Transport Welfare Association Delegation Pays Visit to LG Manoj Sinha
JAMMU, Oct 25: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.