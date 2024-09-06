back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir

    “J&K Transformed From Terrorist Hotspot Into Tourist Hotspot”: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that  Jammu and is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Narendra Modi government and the region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot.

    Heading to the poll-bound Union Territory, Shah also said that during his two-day visit, he will launch the BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a ‘Karyakarta Sammelan'.
    “J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities,” he wrote on X.
    Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release its manifesto during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

    There will be no impact on India-US relationship post election: Think tank expert
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

