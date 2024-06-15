back to top
J&K | Train Services To Begin Soon On “World’s Eighth Wonder” Chenab Rail Bridge

REASI, Jun 15: The train service from Ramban to Reasi via the 's highest railway bridge built on the Chenab River will begin soon, according to the Northern Railway.
At present, the trains operate along the railway line from Kanyakumari to Katra, while services run from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Valley.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said, “This is an engineering marvel of the modern world. The day when the train will reach Reasi will be a game-changing day for the district. It is a proud moment for us, as our engineers have created a marvel. It is the eighth wonder of the world. The bridge, the wind speed, and its strength are wonderful. The exact date cannot be said, but I hope the day comes soon.
Railway officials recently conducted an extensive inspection of the newly constructed railway line and stations between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi.
Deputy Chief Engineer, Konkan Railways, Sujay Kumar, said that the project was very challenging.
“People being affected by this project are all very happy. We hope everything will be completed soon,” he said.
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end.
The USBRL project, including the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.
Phase I of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases saw the inauguration of the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.
The Chenab Rail Bridge, constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in  and Kashmir region, is some 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.
The 1,315 metre-long bridge is part of a broader project which aims to make the Kashmir valley accessible by the Indian Railway network. (Agencies)

